Anushka Sharma is shining bright while shooting in Brussels; see photo

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her trip. She has posted an image of herself

Anushka Sharma/picture courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram account

After spending some quality time with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in London, actress Anushka Sharma is basking in the sunshine in Brussels.

The actress took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her trip. She first posted an image of herself from the plane in her Instagram stories with the caption "Adios London, hello Brussels". She is in Brussels for a shoot, information of which has not been revealed yet. But it seems that the actress is taking out time from her work commitment, and enjoying her trip.

Anushka posted a photograph of a beautiful sunset and shared the view from her room overlooking flowers and a street.

In the image, the Sultan actress is seen posing in the middle of the road with sun rays coming from behind her. She upped the style quotient by pairing her black trousers and shirt with a denim jacket and white sneakers.

While in London, Anushka Sharma met Anupam Kher in the town and the actor couldn't stop praising the lady. The actress had taken off to London to support her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli during the ongoing World Cup series.

The veteran actor further added that they bonded over "films, power of failure, army life and of course, our favourite Virat Kohli". Although they haven't worked much together, they were seen together in Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, Kher and Sharma were also seen in Badmaash Company with Shahid Kapoor.

