Ind vs Eng: Anushka Sharma is the one who keeps me positive out there, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dedicates his century in the third Test to wife Anushka Sharma, and describes how she helps him cope with the pressure of captaining Team India

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli dedicated his good show against England to his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma after the comprehensive 203-run win in the third Test yesterday.

"I'd like to dedicate my innings to my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. She's copped a lot in the past but she deserves the credit for this one. She kept pushing me and she's the one who keeps me positive out there," said Kohli, who has scored two centuries in his 440 runs so far.



Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma (in red) is all smiles as India win the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. PIC/AFP

Meanwhile, Kohli dedicated his team's victory to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods. "We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli was the catalyst of India's come-back win in the third Test of the five-match Test series against England at Trent Bridge. He scored 97 in the first innings, narrowly missing out on a century, although he made up for it in the second innings with a brilliant 103, which helped India post a mammoth 521-run target. England managed only 317 runs, handing India a 203-run win.

