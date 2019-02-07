Anushka Sharma-Julia Michales are doppelgangers; Twitterverse can't keep calm

bollywood

Anushka Sharma found her doppelganger in American singer Julia Michaels, who shared a picture of the two on Twitter. And then the internet exploded

It is believed that every human being has at least 6 doppelgangers, and it seems like Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has finally found one of hers in American singer-songwriter Julia Michales. The two are breaking the internet with their uncanny resemblance.

Julia Michales, who looks eerily similar to Anushka, caused a stir on the internet after posting a clubbed picture of herself and Anushka on twitter, and wrote, "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we're twins lol."

Anushka Sharma too had an epic reaction to her lookalike. "OMG YES! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life," Anushka replied to Michales tweet.

Meanwhile Twitterverse got all excited and soon started commenting on the uncanny resemblance between the two artistes.

"Haha Great! Now both girls know each other Both of you are beauty," wrote a user.

Referring to a viral video in which Anushka was seen schooling a man for throwing plastic on the streets, while seated in his car, a user wrote, "Julia Michaels, do u too have a problem with people who throw litter on the roads?"

"Ok, when she started to post a picture of Julia Michaels. It was 9k followers and growing, when Anushka Sharma replied, instants 150k + followers. WHAT IS HAPPENING!" another wrote.

Requesting the two celebrities to collaborate for a project one wrote, "Oh my god you both need to collab! I'd die if that happens, literally die!"

"A music video collab is next to impossible but would love to see that love your songs," wrote another.

Pitching a readymade storyline filmmaker Manmohan Desai, a user wrote, "Right there you have a plot for a Manmohan Desai film."

Going by the trends it remains to be seen if the two do really collaborate for their fans. Maybe a film on long-lost twins can be thought of down the line?

