Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and other celebrities unite to put a lockdown on domestic violence

The nationwide lockdown isn't all a boon! Yes, people are getting the opportunity to spend time with their families, but to see the bane, there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases dealing with domestic violence. And Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Farhan Akhtar have come together to make a video and inform us how to put an end to this. Even Virat Kohli is a part of the same!

The video that was uploaded by a lot of them, they could be heard saying, "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to stand up against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break your silence. If you are a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you are a witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report it. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence."

Have a look right here:

It's highly commendable that these celebrities are using their influence and status not only to stay in touch with their fans on social media but also to raise their voices against what needs to be eradicated as soon as possible!

