Anushka Sharma on completing a decade: Have loosened up with every film

As she reunites with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, Anushka Sharma charts her growth in decade-long run in Bollywood

Khan and Sharma in Zero

"A cool coincidence" are Anushka Sharma's choice of words to describe how her life has come a full circle. As she clocks a decade in Bollywood, she finds herself romancing her first co-star again in Zero - Shah Rukh Khan. It was, after all, opposite him that she made her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). In holding her own opposite one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Sharma showed then that she was an actor to watch out for.

The duo has since collaborated on two films - Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). While she admits to being a bundle of nerves during her first film, the actor says she has got more comfortable with Khan over the years. "When I did my first film, I was naturally apprehensive. But with every movie, I have got more comfortable working with him. And what remains constant is my admiration for him."



Anushka Sharma

In her 10-year-long run in the industry, Sharma has displayed a knack for taking on unconventional roles. Her outing in the Aanand L Rai-directed drama is no exception - the actor plays a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. She credits her brave choices to her lack of fear of failure. "I have loosened up and am more settled as an actor. Expectations don't bog me down. If a film is good, it will do well. Also, I'm not superstitious. See, no rings," she laughs, pointing to her fingers. Point out her frequent visits to the Babaji in Uttarakhand, and she says, "That's spiritual."

The past year has been eventful for the actor, who tied the knot with long-time beau cricketer Virat Kohli. "I was working right till the day I had to fly out for my wedding. I have had four releases this year, so it has been hectic," says Sharma, adding that she wouldn't want it any other way.

