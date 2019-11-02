MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Anushka Sharma posts Instagram picture with Virat Kohli; captions it, 'There is a light that never goes out'

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 12:35 IST | A correspondent |

Anushka Sharma posted a picture with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

A day after writing out a firmly-worded statement in response to Farokh Engineer saying she was served tea by the cricket selectors in England, Anushka Sharma posted this picture with India captain Virat Kohli on Instagram yesterday and captioned it: "There is a light that never goes out."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

There is a light that never goes out ♥ï¸

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onNov 1, 2019 at 4:05am PDT

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had posted her clarification on Instagram. "I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone's thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof and leave me OUT of it. Maybe, it's hard for some to believe that, because, I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to be the wife of a cricketer and for the record, I drink coffee," she had written.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onOct 31, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

anushka sharmavirat kohlicricket newssports news

Virat Kohli dismisses reports of rift with Rohit Sharma

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK