Anushka Sharma posts Instagram picture with Virat Kohli; captions it, 'There is a light that never goes out'

A day after writing out a firmly-worded statement in response to Farokh Engineer saying she was served tea by the cricket selectors in England, Anushka Sharma posted this picture with India captain Virat Kohli on Instagram yesterday and captioned it: "There is a light that never goes out."

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had posted her clarification on Instagram. "I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone's thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof and leave me OUT of it. Maybe, it's hard for some to believe that, because, I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to be the wife of a cricketer and for the record, I drink coffee," she had written.

