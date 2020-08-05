Anushka Sharma reveals what she does to irritate Virat Kohli in her Instagram chat session!

There are not too many actors that can reflect their emotional thoughts as openly and candidly as Anushka Sharma does. During these last five months in this lockdown, the actor has not only shared some funny and amusing posts with hubby Virat Kohli but also about animal welfare and mental health.

And nearly combining all of her thoughts and takes, she recently had a chat session with her fans on Instagram and it was, just like all the occasions, an insight into the kind of person she is. There were some amusing questions, some crucial ones. Let's talk about the question of the day, almost.

A fan asked the actress what she does to irritate Kohli, this is what she had to say- "If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in. He hates losing in anything." (sic) Have a look right here:

Before going on the chat session, Sharma wrote that she's had a lot of carbs and is buzzing with energy, a fan asked if she would seek Kohli's help now. She wrote- "Yes, in opening tight bottles and lifting heavy chairs." (sic) Here it is:

Another question was about a celebrity that she would rate a perfect 10, Sharma replied- "No body is perfect. Everyone is doing their best . Everyone has their own struggles. Don't put anyone on such a high pedestal." (sic) Take a look:

And one question was- "What according to you is the secret of such a matured and stable relationship?" (sic) This is what she replied, have a look right here:

Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. She's known for films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.

As a producer, she has made some bold and brave choices like NH10, Pari, and Phillauri, and has also backed a show like Paatal Lok, which was widely acclaimed. Her last project as a producer was Bulbbul, which streamed on Netflix.

