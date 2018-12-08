Anushka Sharma reveals what went into making of Zero's Mere Naam Tu song

bollywood

Shot in about 14 days, Zero's Mere Naam Tu song transforms a hotel lobby into a beautiful set up wherein Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua woos Aafia aka Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the song

The makers of Zero have released the making of the romantic song 'Mere Naam Tu' wherein Anushka Sharma reveals the fun that went into making the visually beautiful song.

The BTS video showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma getting drenched in not just water and colour but also love as they shoot the most romantic song of the season. Anushka reveals the pros and cons of the song as she shoots the entire song in a night suit, however, also gets drenched and coloured repeatedly.

Watch the video here:

Shot in about 14 days, the song transforms a hotel lobby into a beautiful set up wherein Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua woos Aafia aka Anushka Sharma. Choreographed by Remo D'Souza, Anushka Sharma shares her fondness for the choreographer as she casts his magic in the limited space.

'Mere Naam Tu' composed by Ajay-Atul is crooned by Abhay Jodhapurkar and penned by Irshad Kamil. Aanand L Rai who is known for his colourful depictions has presented yet another visual delight, however, in a quirky manner. Picturized against the backdrop of holi, the song features splashes of colour and water.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: Anand L Rai Had Switched Off His Phone During The Shoot Of Issaqbaazi, Here's Why

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates