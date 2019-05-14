Anushka Sharma reveals why she hasn't taken up any project after Zero

bollywood

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film, Zero, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to impress the audience and did not collect great numbers at the box office. Zero released in December 2018

Anushka Sharma was last on the big screens in December 2018, in the film, Zero. Anushka was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and actress Katrina Kaif, too, had an important role to play in this Aanand L Rai directorial. However, this film failed to impress the audience and did not leave the cash registers ringing.

Zero's failure came as a shock to Shah Rukh Khan and its other star cast, along with Aanand L Rai. Post this, both Shah Rukh and Anushka haven't taken up any other projects. Talking about it, Anushka Sharma revealed why she did not sign a film after Zero. The 31-year-old, who also owns her own production house, Clean Slate Films, told Hindustan Times, "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don't need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time."

Adding further, the Sui Dhaaga actress said that she did three back-to-back films, Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero of different genres. She further added that it took a toll on her life. "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic and I have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero, it's not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call."

Anushka also said that donning the producer's hat along with being an actress isn't a cakewalk. "We have been producing shows for streaming platforms, a film too. Those are things that also require my time, and in my case, it's very different. I am an actor at the same time. There are things that I do behind the scenes, which obviously people are not going to be privy to."

