Anushka Sharma sees off hubby Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport

Ahead of the challenging two-month-long tour of Ireland and England, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday emphasised on improving the team's poor overseas record.While the current India squad are not exactly 'tigers at home and mice abroad' as the late Nawab of Pataudi had once said, they had been below par in their recent South Africa tour, losing the three-match Test rubber 1-2.

With Virat Kohli now leading the team, the Delhi batsman hopes to change the trend of Indian teams not being good travellers.

Addressing a press conference along with coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the team's departure, Kohli said: "Our strategy will be the same as it was during the tour to South Africa and Sri Lanka. The mindset doesn't change on the basis of one series. We have patience and the focus is on how to win matches."

"When we were playing the Test series in South Africa, initially people thought we were outplayed but then the third Test happened and it was followed by the limited overs matches. People can't see the small things but we as a team know how we did. We are a team looking forward to travelling to other countries and perform. We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travellers," he added.

