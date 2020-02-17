Anushka Sharma shares a new picture with hubby Virat Kohli, says goodbyes are never easy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the most powerful and influential people in their respective fields, and a smashing couple together. They have been in love ever since they first met each other on the sets of a commercial and are now spending the rest of their lives together.

They keep sharing each other's candid and gorgeous pictures together on social media and this time it was the actress' turn. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a black-and-white picture with Kohli and wrote- "You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do..." (sic). This was followed by two hearts.

Take a look right here:

On their second wedding anniversary, the Zero actress shared another black-and-white picture with the love of her life and quoted Victor Hugo. Saw this adorable picture?:

On the work front, Anushka is currently on a small sabbatical from the world of films as she was juggling with multiple films till 2018. She's now exploring the world beyond films and taking a much-needed rest. But she's producing a film for Netflix, titled Bulbul, which will premiere soon on the OTT platform. But we can't wait to see what she does next as an actor.

Recently, some pictures went viral on social media where the actress could be seen with the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Jhulan Goswami. Will this be her next film?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates