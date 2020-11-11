Anushka Sharma shares a picture of what hubby Virat Kohli is up to ahead of his Australia tour

Anushka Sharma has been away from the celluloid for over two years. She was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero in 2018. She did produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul but is yet to announce her next film as an actor. And during this lockdown, she shared some hilarious and incredibly original videos with her hubby Virat Kohli.

And now, talking to her Instagram account again, she captured the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in a candid moment. He could be seen cleaning the muddy spikes of his shoes and she couldn't resist the moment. Have a look at the post right here:

Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave and he will return to India after the first of the four Tests against Australia ends on December 21, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

The first Test starts on December 17 in Adelaide. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is expecting their first child. The BCCI statement, however, did not make it clear if Kohli would return for the rest of the Test series or not. The Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played between December 17 and January 19.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Also Read: Viral Video: Virat Kohli Cutely Asks Pregnant Anushka Sharma If She Has Eaten

Anushka Sharma will also complete 12 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She began her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Shares Loved-Up Pictures From Virat Kohli's 32nd Birthday Celebrations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news