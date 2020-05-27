Anushka Sharma slams two teenage boys for violence against animals

Anushka Sharma, who is often known to speak her mind, especially for animal rights, expressed anger towards two teenage boys who posted a gruesome video. The teen boys who reportedly tied up a dog and drowned it in a pond in a video that went viral on social media. Sharing a news clip of the same, Anushka took to her handle and penned her thoughts saying, "I wish they are punished aptly for this." Take a look.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Anushka Sharma has been vocal enough in regards to the animal rights, and this activist leaves no stone unturned to educate the fans about the same.

On the work front, Anushka released a new web series as a producer on Amazon Prime Video web series, bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company. Paatal Lok has been receiving accolades ever since it has hit the web.

Speaking about her project, the actress said in an interview, "Despite being a young production house, we have stuck our neck out and thankfully our instinctive content choices have stood out. It has been a huge learning experience for all of us at Clean Slate Filmz as we have taken baby steps into having a razor-sharp focus on content curation. The success of Paatal Lok is a massive validation of our beliefs, planning and curation strategies."

Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and the likes of Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika, Jagjeet, Gul Panag, Ishwak, Asif Basra Paatal Lok is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

