Anushka Sharma stuns in her latest black-and-white picture on Instagram

Anushka Sharma has 43.1 million followers on Instagram and one of the reasons for the same is her gorgeous Instagram pictures. And the recent one is also stunning, to the say the least. It was a black-and-white picture and the caption was a black and a white heart too.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¤&ðÂ¤Â A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onOct 4, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

And a few days back, she had posted a picture on Instagram where she could be seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote something about Gratitude. Have a look right here:

It has been a while since fans saw her on the celluloid. Her last release was Zero that came out in 2018, and ever since then, she's yet to make a film announcement.

She did produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, though. She will also complete 12 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She began her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Shares A Hard-Hitting Note On 'Privilege Of Having A Male Child'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news