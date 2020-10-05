Anushka Sharma stuns in her latest black-and-white picture on Instagram
Anushka Sharma is clearly enjoying her time on social media and her recent black-and-white picture on Instagram is stunning.
Anushka Sharma has 43.1 million followers on Instagram and one of the reasons for the same is her gorgeous Instagram pictures. And the recent one is also stunning, to the say the least. It was a black-and-white picture and the caption was a black and a white heart too.
Have a look right here:
And a few days back, she had posted a picture on Instagram where she could be seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote something about Gratitude. Have a look right here:
"Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward ðÂÂÂ Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday ðÂÂ«
It has been a while since fans saw her on the celluloid. Her last release was Zero that came out in 2018, and ever since then, she's yet to make a film announcement.
She did produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, though. She will also complete 12 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She began her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.
