Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli has given many reasons to be proud of

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the most powerful and influential people in their respective fields and truly a power couple together. And at the recently held Indian Sports Honours, which Kohli was hosting, Sharma was asked during the media interaction what she had to say about him and the event, and this is what she said, "I am associated with this award ceremony because my husband is associated with it. I think it's a unique initiative where you give backing and support to upcoming and promising Indian athletes. I think Virat has given many reasons to be proud of but his foundation is another reason to feel prouder, because of the work being done. The awards ceremony covers all kind of sports and that increases the sporting culture."

Kohli has truly consolidated his position in Indian cricket as one of the most dependable names and someone who has been demolishing old records and recreating new ones. It's nothing but his passion and perseverance that drive him and make him what he's today. Sharma, on the other hand, has been away from the world of movies for a while. In one of her earlier interviews, she spoke about how she wanted to take a hiatus from films and allow some time for herself. It has been a while since we saw her on the big screen.

In 2018, the actor starred in as many as four films, Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. This year, she plans to concentrate on her production house, Clean Slate Films, and it has already signed the Laila Majnu lead pair, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, for their horror project, Bulbul. And as far as her film assignments are concerned, rumours in the grapevine suggest she has been signed opposite Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty for the Satte Pe Satta remake. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

