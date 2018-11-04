Anushka Sharma wows in a saree again in a new shoot!

bollywood-fashion

Anushka Sharma is making wearing Sareen cool and fashionable again!

The actress has single-handedly made wearing Indian Sarees chic and fashionable again. We have seen Anushka always wearing Indian attires at various occasions. Anushka wowed everyone as she rocked her wedding in traditional Indian attires. She went traditional chic in her red and gold Banarasi sari by Sabyasachi for her wedding reception in Delhi. She sported beautiful Chanderi drapes and brought the beautiful Katan Silk with its interwoven zari in focus at the Smita Patil Award ceremony. She also wore the elegant and classic Dhakai Jamdani for the Kolkata promotions of Sui Dhaaga which Anushka had personally handpicked while shooting for Pari in Kolkata.

Wearing traditional weaves and classic designs so often she has successfully brought attention to the beautiful and evergreen sari. Anushka has also looked gorgeous in each of these outings making it evident that she will always make fashion choices as per her preference and not bend to peer pressure.

Anushka Sharma took up the cause of homegrown weaves and handicrafts with passion for her last release Sui Dhaaga. Anushka's choices of wearing a sari for many events and occasions has worked hugely towards bringing this Indian drape back in style, especially for young women. Sabyasachi in an interview had attributed Anushka for the rise in sales of Banarasi Sarees for weddings!

