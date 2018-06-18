'Anushka Sharma yelled like a crazy roadside person'

Littering passenger who faced Anushka Sharma's fury lashes out for privacy violation

Anushka Sharma

A day after Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to applaud actor-wife Anushka Sharma for pulling up the passenger of a luxury car for littering, the latter took to social media to lash out at the power couple. Claiming that Sharma was "ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person" after he "carelessly" littered a "sq mm of plastic while driving", the passenger, Arhhan Singh, took to his social media handles to hit back at the duo.



Arhhan Singh

"While I'm apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn't have made u a lesser star!! The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my "luxury car"... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth...(sic)," Singh wrote, further lashing out at Kohli for sharing the video online. Soon after his post, Singh's mother too took to her Instagram to ridicule the couple, claiming they had violated her son's privacy and exposed him to hostility.

Virat Kohli had, in his post, pointed out to Singh's action and written, "Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss." The video sees Anushka Sharma hold up Singh's car as she calls out to him from her vehicle to question his act.

Netizens found themselves divided following Singh's post. While some stated that Sharma could have been more mindful of her tone while addressing him, even choosing to blur his face before sharing the video on social media, others highlighted how Singh was in the wrong to litter in the first place.

