Anushka Sharma's appeal on World Nature Conservation Day

Anushka Sharma has a simple appeal to the citizens of our country – protect and preserve the environment. The superstar actress, who is extremely vocal about social issues, is appealing that we all must do our bit to sustain our planet because we are definitely in a climate crisis.

On World Nature Conservation Day, she says, "A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species' and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature."

Anushka Sharma is asking people to preserve and protect nature at any cost. "As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources," she says.

Stressing that there is no planet B for us, Anushka is calling for more consciousness towards climate change. She says, "Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let's always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way."

She shared three posts on her Instagram of her in the serene beauty of nature. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma has been very active on her social media during the lockdown. She recently shared a funny throwback video of the time when 'someone touching your face' was relaxing! She received a lot of comments from celebs and fans alike. On the work front, the actress-turned-producer, Anushka is currently basking the success of her last two offerings, Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Bulbbul, a Netflix original film left the entire town talking about its powerful female protagonist. While Paatal Lok, which released on Amazon Prime Video received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

