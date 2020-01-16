Anushka Sharma's beloved, Virat Kohli, captures a beautiful moment of the actress

Anushka Sharma may have been missing from the big screen in 2019 but continued staying in touch with her fans and admirers through social media. Her New Year celebrations in Switzerland were known to all. And now, as the new decade begins, she posts a candid shot on her Instagram, and full credits to her beloved Virat Kohli, for such a beautiful shot.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote-And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved!



On the work front, Sharma did four films in 2018- Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero, and ever since then, has been on a break from films. However, it seems she has signed her next film that's touted to be a biopic on the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Jhulan Goswami.



View this post on Instagram Anushka started Jhulan Goswami's biopic âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Anushka Sharma Fan Page âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ (@anushkasharma.club) onJan 13, 2020 at 4:16am PST

The last time she did a film on cricket, it was all the way back in 2011, titled Patiala House, where she was merely cheering for Akshay Kumar, who was actually the one playing the game. And because she's married to the Indian Captain of the Cricket team, why not play the game yourself? Let's wait for an official confirmation now!

