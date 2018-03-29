Anushka Sharma's Pari to release in Russia

The actor-producer Anushka Sharma took to social media to share the news

Though her latest production, Pari, didn't exactly set cash registers ringing, Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the horror film's release in Russia. The actor-producer took to social media to share the news.

Anushka Sharma has become the only Bollywood actor to feature in this year's Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. The actor has been acknowledged by the magazine as a youth icon. Forbes wrote, "The 29-year old started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently busy shooting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga which also stars Varun Dhawan.

