Anushka Sharma's toothless smile in this childhood picture with brother will make you smile

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies. Speaking about Anushka Sharma, the actress is spending her quarantine with husband Virat Kohli. She is keeping us updated about their quarantine life through her Instagram pictures.

Recently, the actress shared an adorable picture from her childhood days. In the picture, the cute little Anushka sits pretty in her brother Karnesh's lap and she looks cute as a button. Anushka shared the photo with a red heart. Her brother was quick to respond to the post. Karnesh commented, "the only time I looked thinner than u."

View this post on Instagram âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by ÉÂÂÉ¯É¹ÉÂÂÉ¥S ÉÂÂÊÂÂÉ¥snu∀ (@anushkasharma) onMay 25, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Anushka and her brother run the production house Clean Slate Films. The production company recently produced the web-series Paatal Lok. The thriller drama has been attracting great reviews from all corners. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles.

Speaking of Anushka, the NH 10 actress is enjoying her quarantine life with Virat Kohli. This is quite evident from her Instagram pictures. Recently, the actress shared a video in which she is seen giving her husband a nice haircut.

View this post on Instagram Meanwhile, in quarantine.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂ A post shared by ÉÂÂÉ¯É¹ÉÂÂÉ¥S ÉÂÂÊÂÂÉ¥snu∀ (@anushkasharma) onMar 27, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT

In one of their social media posts, Anushka Sharma enjoyed a Jurassic World tour. She shared a video in which the cricketer can be seen imitating a dinosaur.

This video of her "cheering" her husband to hit a four will make you laugh. "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience (sic)", she captioned it.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news