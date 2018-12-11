Anushka Sharma's unseen wedding video is all about mush and love

bollywood

On the first anniversary of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's marital relationship, the former shared an unseen wedding video on her Instagram account

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anushkasharma.

With Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' big fat wedding, this year has undoubtedly been the year of weddings! Well, the trend of secret marriages and just announcing with a picture, started with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Italy wedding. The couple has completed one year of marriage, and the intensity with which they love and care for each other has just grown multifold. Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post is proof of this!

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share an unseen video from her dreamy wedding that took place at Italy's Lake Como on December 11, 2018. The video has the romantic and cute little things that a girl wants her man to do. And Virat Kohli is just that 'man' for wife Anushka. She captioned the post: "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' [sic]."

Virat Kohli also shared beautiful photos of him with wife Anushka on his social media account. His caption, too, describes the infinite love for the better half. "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate.Mine forever [sic]."

Off late, the couple also did a commercial describing one year of their marital relationship, with its pros and cons. However, in the end, they both agree to how beautiful marriage is!

Congratulations to the couple!

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Dances On The Field After Seeing Anushka Sharma

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates