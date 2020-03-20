Anushka, Virat come together to spread awareness on Coronavirus threat!

India's most favourite couple - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, lovingly called Virushka by the nation, came together to spread awareness on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. Virat and Anushka, who are both youth icons, speaks up about the importance of self-isolation and the immediate need for all Indians to stay at home to fight the pandemic.

While Virat highlighted that 'We know that we are all going through a very difficult time', Anushka reminded people saying 'And the only way to stop the Coronavirus spread is by acting together!'. Virat further said, 'We are staying at home for our safety and everyone else's too' and Anushka added, 'You should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus'.

View this post on Instagram Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. ðð» A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onMar 19, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

India is witnessing a steady rise of Coronavirus cases across the country and Virushka stressed on the need for everyone to stay home to stay healthy. While Virat says, 'Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation', Anushka finished the video saying, 'Stay home and Stay Healthy'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates