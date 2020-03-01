Anya Singh on Qaidi Band failure: Obviously made me feel bad

Actress Anya Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, says the film's lukewarm response at the box-office did make her feel bad, but she adds that her maiden movie will always be very close to her heart.

"Yes, Qaidi Band did get a lukewarm response... Tomorrow be it a chef putting a menu together... and people don't like the food... obviously he is going to feel bad. The same way when you make a movie, a lot of people come together and put in a lot of hard work and effort... And people don't like it or not accepting of it, it does affect you. You feel bad because you know it's like your child," Anya told IANS.

She added: "And that was my first movie so, obviously it made me feel bad, but critics were luckily kind to me and that was all because of Habib Faisal, my director, they were really nice to me." Anya says the film's failure did not dishearten her and that it was not the reason she moved away.

"It was more because of my personal life. In life, you have to be disheartened sometimes because that would push you or motivate you to do a lot better. So, I learned a lot. Qaidi Band is very close to me and will always be," she added. Now, Anya is busy with her web-series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend. It also stars Nakuul Mehta.

