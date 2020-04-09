Anya Singh: There's a lot more liberty on digital platforms
Anya, 27, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with "Qaidi Band", which revolves around seven innocent undertrials who give a band performance in the prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.
Actress Anya Singh, who has worked on the big screen as well as the digital space, says that there is a lot more liberty for actors in web series as there is no censorship.
"I think one of the biggest differences between a web-show and a movie is that the audience gets a lot more time with the characters. So, creatively you can also spend a lot more time carving their graph or creatively.. Since its not censored really there's a lot more you can do for anyone be it the writers, directors or actors. There's a lot more liberty that's given to you creatively," Anya told IANS.
She then featured in web-series titled "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" along with Nakuul Mehta. The show is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi. Anya says that in films, the audience don't get much time to spend with the characters.
"In a film, that's only for two hours or tow hours fifteen minutes the audience spends a lot lesser time with your characters. They remember you but in a show they spend a lot more time they really relate to it or they get attached to it. I think that's one of the biggest differences," she added.
