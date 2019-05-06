Anyone talking about dividing India will be put behind bars: Amit Shah

national

BJP president Amit Shah says anyone talking about dividing India would be imprisoned.

Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Monday cornered Congress for promising removal of sedition law and said that irrespective of what the opposition says, anyone, talking about dividing India would be put behind bars by the Narendra Modi government.

"BJP has promised to remove Article 370 from Kashmir whereas Rahul Gandhi says that they will remove the section dealing with sedition. Rahul, Lalu, and Rabri can say anything they want but under the government of Narendra Modi anyone who will talk of dividing our motherland India will be put behind bars," Shah said while addressing a poll rally here.

Shah's attack comes months after Congress released its manifesto on April 2, in which it promised to remove the sedition law to give a "fillip to freedom of the expression" in the country if the party was voted to power.

Claiming the presence of a 'Modi wave' across the country, Shah said, "This is the 291st parliamentary constituency which I am visiting as part of an election campaign. I have visited many states in the country. Language, dress, culture, food changed at different places but the slogan of 'Modi-Modi' remained constant at all places".

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of going on frequent foreign holidays and said, "On one hand we have a leader who has been working for 18 hours every day for 20 years whereas on the other side there is Rahul Gandhi who leaves the country whenever there is even a slight rise in temperature. And his foreign visits are so discreet that no one, not even his mother knows his whereabouts."

Shah also said that people were waiting for 70 years for a leader who doesn't work for himself or his children but instead devotes his energy for the underprivileged, poor, farmers, and the youth of the country.

"It is after 70 years that a leader has come who works 18 hours a day for the country. PM Modi has not taken a single day in the last 20 years," said the BJP chief.

Earlier in the day, Shah, while addressing a rally in East Champaran district of the state, had said the 'gathbandhan' (grand alliance) wants to take Bihar back into the era of 'lantern' while the BJP wants to take the state ahead into the era of 'LED bulb'.

Five parliamentary constituencies in the state namely Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani are undergoing voting today. The remaining 16 seats of the state will go to polls in two phases on May 12 and May 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.