AP CM Chandrababu Naidu directs Ministers, party MLAs to join April 20 protest

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked his cabinet ministers to join in a day-long fast with him on April 20 in order to protest the Centre's 'injustice' to the state.

The Chief Minister had last week announced that he would observe a day-long fast on his birthday. Addressing the Telugu Desam Party coordination committee meeting here, Naidu said he would observe the fast in Vijayawada and asked 13 ministers to lead the protest in each district.

The remaining nine ministers would sit on fast along with the chief minister in Vijayawada. "All MLAs and in-charges of 175 Assembly segments should organise mass hunger-strike in their respective constituencies in solidarity with my fast," the TDP chief said.

He also directed the party leaders to organise bicycle rallies in all constituencies from April 21 to highlight his government's 'victories.'

Public meetings should be held in all constituency headquarters, he added. "There has been an unprecedented development in the state in the last four years but we could not proportionately register it among the public," Naidu remarked. The TDP supremo dubbed the opposition YSR Congress a 'fake' party.

"Fake photos, fake videos, fake propaganda... their politics itself is fake," he remarked, referring to a video reportedly circulated in social media over a police lathicharge.

