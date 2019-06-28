AP govt serves notice for 'removal' of bungalow taken on lease by Chandrababu Naidu

national

The bungalow was built on a six-acre land on the Krishna riverbed without any legal permission and in total violation of rules and regulations

N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government Friday served a notice for 'removal' of an illegal bungalow on the Krishna riverbed taken on lease by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority pasted the notice on the bungalow's wall as the owner, Lingamaneni Ramesh, was away.

The bungalow was built on a six-acre land on the Krishna riverbed "without any legal permission and in total violation of rules and regulations," the CRDA said in the notice.

The notice comes close on the heels of the authorities beginning demolition of a conference hall -- 'Praja Vedika' -- built adjacent to the bungalow. The demolition started on Wednesday.

The hall was built at a cost of Rs 8.90 crore during Naidu's tenure as chief minister, essentially to conduct government conferences as there was no other facility in the state's new capital city.

After losing in the recent Assembly elections, Naidu sought to annex the building and wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in this regard.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates