Man sets lover on fire, dies as she holds him while burning

A 24-year old woman, serving as a nurse at a COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada, was burnt alive by her estranged lover. She caught him tight while burning. As a result, he also succumbed to his burn injuries a few hours later.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place at Hanuman Nagar area on Monday night. According to the Governorpet police, the man, identified as Nagabhushanam, waylaid the woman close to her house when she was returning from work around 9:30 pm. He is believed to have come prepared with petrol in a bottle to attack her.

After an altercation, he poured petrol on her and lit her up. She held him tight while screaming. Locals rushed to the spot and separated them, but the victim died instantly. Nagabhushanam was first rushed to Vijayawada government hospital and later shifted to Guntur general hospital, where he breathed his last early Tuesday morning.

Police said Nagabhushanam and the woman were in contact for more than three years. She later distanced herself from him. She was sharing a flat with two other working women.

On October 5, she had lodged a complaint with Governorpet police that he was harassing her despite conveying her decision. Nagabhushanam gave a written undertaking that he would not disturb her anymore. Following this, she withdrew her complaint. A week later, he resorted to the crime.

Assistant commissioner of police M Ramesh, who inspected the spot, said a case of murder was booked initially but was later altered to death under suspicious circumstances after Nagabhushanam also succumbed.

