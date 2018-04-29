AP SSC Results 2018: Manabadi Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 today, check at bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 will be available at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Manabadi AP SSC Results 2018 is set to be declared today that is April 29. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has confirmed that the AP SSC Result 2018 grades will be available soon after the results are declared. The Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 will be available at bse.ap.gov.in. You can also check the results at ap10.jagranjosh.com. Keeping in mind the convenience of the lakhs of students, the board will make the AP 10th Results 2018 available online on their official website i.e. www.bse.ap.gov.in. After the official announcement of the Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 it will also be available on jagranjosh.com here on this page.

Here are few steps to check your results

Visit ap10.jagranjosh.com

Enter your aimportant details like name, birthdate and roll number

Click on the submit button

Download PDF of Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The annual secondary level board exams for class 10 students are held by the Andhra Pradesh SSC Board every year. Around 6.5 lakh students appear for the AP SSC Board Exams annually which takes place in the month of March and April.

