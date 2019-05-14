AP SSC Results 2019: Andhra Board 10th Result declared at bseap.org

results

The AP Board 10th result 2019 has declared the AP Board SSC result 2019 on the Boardâs official websites â bseap.org.

Representational picture

The Manabadi AP SSC Results 2019 has declared AP SSC Results 2019 on May 14, 2019. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has confirmed that the AP SSC Result 2019 grades will be available soon after the results are declared. The Andhra Board 10th Result 2019 will be available at bseap.org. You can also check the results at ap10.jagranjosh.com. Keeping in mind the convenience of the lakhs of students, the board will make the AP 10th Results 2019 available online on their official website i.e. www.bse.ap.gov.in. After the official announcement of the Andhra Board 10th Result 2019 it will also be available on jagranjosh.com here on this page.

Students can check their Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 on Jagran Josh.

The Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 will be available on official website - bseap.org

Here are few steps to check your results

Visit ap10.jagranjosh.com

Enter your aimportant details like name, birthdate and roll number

Click on the submit button

Download PDF of Andhra Board 10th Result 2019 copy for future reference.

Once formally declared by the BSEAP Board, the students will be able to check their Andhra SSC Result 2019 online through a direct live link provided on this page. The live link for AP 10th Result will direct the students to the page from where the outcome of their hard work can be checked easily.

