Apache Indian: People are exploring genres

Set to release his Punjabi single in India, Apache Indian on the evolving music scene in the country

Apache Indian

It was in 2014 that a discussion about a collaboration with Swag Mera Desi singer Raftaar was breached. British singer-songwriter Apache Indian was awarding the then-budding Indian rapper with a gong at a coveted gala, when the latter expressed his desire to work with the artiste. Four years later, the duo is set to bring out Punjabi Kudi, which, Apache touts as his "most Punjabi number."

"I've used phrases of Punjabi in my other songs, but here, we've incorporated entire verses in the language. This is also why I took so long to make this song. I wanted to blend the language with reggae melodies. The beats are tough and I almost drove myself crazy creating it. I wanted it to have an old school vibe, and a contemporary touch too with the use of technology," says the artiste. The track is part of his album, On The Weekend, which sees him collaborate with musicians from across the globe. Also on the list of contributors is the Bangalore-based band, Argenil, which his production house has also taken under its wing.

The musician, who has frequented India ever since he grew to fame in the '90s, says the evolution of the music scene in the country is noticeable. "People are rapping more now. Youngsters are exploring newer genres like hip-hop and reggae. Earlier, people were only interested in Bollywood. That's changed because of their exposure to other sounds, thanks to the internet. Also, artistes from here are getting global attention too. They're doing so while retaining the [sounds from] India."

Apache shares Raftaar's opinion when the discussion deviates to the place of offensive lyrics in raps. Asserting that rap and reggae was essentially introduced to discuss issues affecting people, he urges young musician to "use their music cleverly". "How much of tapo tapo [refers to drinking] can you listen to? Of course, bhangra music comes from that space, but young people don't want to listen to songs about drinking all the time. If you have something political to say, say it. Be bold."

