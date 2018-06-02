Apara Mehta excited about 'Qayamat Ki Raat'

Apara Mehta has been roped in for upcoming fantasy TV show Qayamat Ki Raat



Apara Mehta

Actress Apara Mehta has been roped in for upcoming fantasy TV show "Qayamat Ki Raat". Apara, who famously played Savita Mansukh Virani in the iconic Hindi television show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", is excited about the role.

"It is like coming back home with Balaji Telefilms. I have worked with Ekta Kapoor and Karishma Tanna during 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2000. It will be my comeback on Star Plus after that show too," Apara told IANS.

On being a part of the show, she said: "It is an interesting concept and I am excited to be a part of it." She will be playing the role of the grandmother of Karishma's character.

