Apara Mehta to play marriage broker in show

television

Apara Mehta will essay the role of Santa Buwa, a marriage broker, in the TV show Mere Sai

Apara Mehta

Actress Apara Mehta will essay the role of Santa Buwa, a marriage broker, in the TV show Mere Sai. "I'm a devotee of Sai Baba, and I love this show. I'm really impressed with my costume and zero make-up. My role initially will have grey shades. Sai Baba will show Santa the path to righteousness," Apara said in a statement.

"The set of 'Mere Sai' is very nice. It is one of the best sets of a Hindi TV period drama. The actors are also very nice, and Abeer Soofi is an absolute fit for the role of Sai Baba," she added. Apara is popular for acting in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jamai Raja and Qayamat Ki Raat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever