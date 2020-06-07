Aparajita Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut to direct film based on Ram Mandir case

Last year in 2019, Kangana Ranaut made her debut as a co-director for her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she also played the lead. Well, now, Kangy has spoken about her ambitious project Aparajitha Ayodhya, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted the Baahubali series and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Kangana will be taking the baton in her hand and will be seen directing this project, which revolves around the famous Ram Mandir case. She confirmed the news by saying, "The plan wasn't for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it's best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically." The film will also be produced by her production house.

Though this project will be her first project as an independent director, Kangana reveals she isn't nervous about it, "It does not make me nervous. It's tougher when you have to carry forward someone else's vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it's gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought."

Kangana might not be seen starring in the film as she wants her focus entirely to be on being a filmmaker for the film, "I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it's not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it's a story of divinity."

Meanwhile, the actress recently appeared on BBC World News, where she spoke about lynching of Sadhus in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram Talking about lynching of sadhus in Mumbai !!! A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) onJun 5, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news