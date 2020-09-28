Aparna Bajpai's international initiative, BeingShe, is all about woman of substance

Aparna Bajpai is synonymous with Attitude Ambition and Achievement. She has always dreamed big and works with focus and determination to turn her dreams into reality.

Ambition, Belief, Courage and Determination to Empower herself. Aparna's mind was focused on how to turn her triumph of Mrs India Globe UAE into an empowerment platform for women and so BEINGSHE was born. Aparna Bajpai is Founder & CEO of BeingShe Dubai, UAE a trademark registered company.

Aparna Bajpai says "there are several ways to achieve one's goals realizes one's dreams however the ultimate success or realization lies within each individual. Attitude Belief Courage Determination will Empower you"!

Aparna Bajpai The Founder and Ceo of Being She is synonymous with Altitude Ambition and Achievement!

She has always dreamed big and works with focus and determination to turn her dreams into reality. Every task that Aparna undertakes she remains highly motivated, optimistic, and enthusiastic. A self -disciplined individual is strong in identifying problems and providing answers to the same. She takes up each task with responsibility and is a doer.

Aparna bajpai is a creative thinker, with a positive attitude, an inner-directed, self- motivated individual who works with focus and determination to turn dreams into reality.

As newlywed, a very young bride who accompanied her husband to London she soon found herself a job at the prestigious Company, where she climbed the corporate ladder at a much faster pace. Prioritizing and balancing family and career she stopped working to focus on motherhood. Blessed with a wonderful daughter she has changed her approach and continues to blaze a trail. Participating in the beauty pageant Mrs. India Globe 2018, one of the most popular and distinguished titles and awards in India open to married women only, was the spark that ignited a fire in Aparna Bajpai. Her charisma and confidence impressed the judges and this is what won her the title, she walked away with the crown!

Aparna bajpai was not satisfied basking in the glare of the media and all that goes with winning this title, her mind was focused on how to turn her triumph into an empowerment platform for women around the globe and so Being She was created.

A strong platform for women of women by women. BeingShe is an international initiative, a platform to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness and beliefs. At this stage we call life, the woman plays multiple roles and when women come together with a collective intention, magic happens! This platform offers a unique opportunity for women from all walks of life to continue to evolve and lead a fulfilling life.

One of the verticals of Being She is Being She Universe 2020 an international fashion & talent show for women of all age groups and nationalities, married and unmarried, ready to win titles and pageants at different global events. This unique platform gives women an opportunity to be heard on different levels, and most importantly, it places them in leadership and mentorship roles.

BeingShe Universe 2020 is deeper than people think! International contestants represent a whole lot of things but most importantly look out for the good of their future, their families, and the society in which we all live. The focus is on Our Health & Wellness, Environment, Education, and Equality.

Aparna Bajpai says "I want women to live to their full potential, not to hold themselves back because of insecurities, self-doubt or apprehension," Aparna further says "Your life is enriched with meaning when you allow yourself to become inspired, set goals, and charge after them with passion." She is at her best when creating opportunities for women to help them identify their strengths and become better versions of themselves!

