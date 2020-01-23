Aparshakti Khurana adorably wishes wife Aakriti a happy birthday

Actor and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana wished wife Aakriti on her birthday through adorable social media posts. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared glimpses of the celebration. He wrote, "Happy Bdayyy Kuckoooooo @aakritiahuja #LifeLine"

Apart from these snaps, he also allowed his fans and followers to witness the sizzling romance between the couple with some pictures that attracted likes and comments from the film fraternity.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented in one of the posts, "Happy birthday @aakritiahuja"

The 'Kanpuriye' actor met Aakriti at a dance class back in Chandigarh and the two tied the knot in September 2014.

