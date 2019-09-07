Aparshakti Khurana celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with wife Aakriti Ahuja

Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana is now a known face in Bollywood. The actor is a part of almost all big banner films. After proving his mettle in the film industry, the actor-singer has become amongst the sought-after actors. Aparshakti, who has no reservations about being the second lead in films or the best friend to the lead, is celebrating his wedding anniversary with "beautiful" Aakriti Ahuja. The couple is celebrating five years of marriage.

The Stree actor shared a monochrome image of himself with wife Aakriti Ahuja on Instagram. The photograph is from his wedding album. He shared the portrait with the caption: "5 years to this beautiful moment with the most beautiful [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) onSep 7, 2019 at 1:48am PDT

Aparshakti Khurana also shared many romantic pictures with "wifey for lifey" on his Instagram stories. The first image shared has the couple cutting a cake.

The second picture shared by the singer is a beautiful collage with pictures of him with wife Aakriti.

Aakriti Ahuja also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a romantic picture, which looked straight out of a fairy tale. She captioned the picture: "5 years flew by like 5 minutes with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AakritiAhuja (@aakritiahuja) onSep 6, 2019 at 9:49pm PDT

Aparshakti and Aakriti met during a dance class in Chandigarh. They tied the knot on September 7, 2014. On the professional front, Aparshakti will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan.

