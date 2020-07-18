Aparshakti Khurana gets chatty about shooting with his dad for the first time ever amidst lockdown

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is making the most of his time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The multi-talented star has been effortlessly keeping us all entertained with his Instagram Live sessions, singing and dancing videos and at the same time releasing new music. After staying in Mumbai for a long time, Aparshakti recently headed to Chandigarh by road to spend quality time with his parents.

Having a blast back home, Aparshakti has been bonding with his parents during the lockdown. Staying away from his usually hectic work schedule, the actor has been relishing various childhood memories including jamming sessions, plucking his favourite summer fruits, relishing home-cooked meals made with love by his mother and much more. Not too long ago, Khurana took to social media to give us all a glimpse of the special bond with his father by taking 'who knows whom better' challenge. Calling him his superhero, he has time and again spoken about the importance of family in his life. Earlier, Aparshakti had stated how badly he missed his family while staying in Mumbai. Now that he's back home with wife Aakriti Khurana, we are sure they're creating some really special memories together.

Interestingly, the actor recently revealed that it was after a long span of 10 years that he got this time together with his family. He said, "We have all come together like this after almost 10 years. When it comes to spending time with family, I think this really is a plus point in this situation and we must look at the good side as well. All of us never got so much time to spend together and now that we are getting it, we are making the most of it. Our neighbours have mango and litchi trees so ever since childhood I used to go and pluck it. Earlier, I used to get scolded as a kid but now they don't say anything to me."

Talking about revisiting childhood memories, the star shares, "We have revisited so many childhood memories. We jam together, discuss music and films. We are always humming Kishore Kumar and Rafi Sahab's songs and listening to all sorts of music from yesteryears."

In addition to this, Aparshakti even shared that for the first time in his life, he did ad shoots with his father. Khurana stated, "For the first time, me and my dad shot together. We did a digital collaboration. There were two separate shoots and it was so much fun."

Sweet much!

On the professional front, Aparshakti Khurana will be next seen in Helmet opposite Pranutan. Meanwhile, his latest single titled 'Teri Yaari' continues to receive immense love from fans all across.

