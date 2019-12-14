Aparshakti Khurana is lucky to have a helpful team

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has thanked his team for always taking care of him. According to him, it's his team which helps him to focus completely on his work without any distraction.

"I am very lucky to have a team which doesn't leave my side. I never have to worry about certain things which can really derail any actor from focusing on giving their 100 per cent in acting.

"My team is very hardworking. They ensure that nothing distracts me. More than me, they have a professional attitude towards everything," he said. On the film front, Aparshakti is currently being lauded for his performance in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

