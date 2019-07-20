Aparshakti Khurrana joins 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake

bollywood

The film, made in association with T-Series and BR Studios, is scheduled to release in December this year

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming remake of "Pati, Patni Aur Woh". The actor, who has been lauded for his performance in "Luka Chuppi", "Stree" and "Dangal", has been signed on to play an important role in Mudassar Aziz-directed movie.

The movies features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. The film is an adaption of 1978 BR Chopra-directed drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh". "It's amazing to join hands with Bhushan ji (Kumar of T-series) one more time, that too with Juno Chopra (producer). After 'Luka Chuppi', Kartik and I are quite compatible and you will see the chemistry going between us in this one too.

"The two girls Bhumi and Ananya make the team warmer. I totally love what they are doing in front of the camera and the captain of the ship, Mudassar is leading with full conviction," Aparshakti said in a statement. The film, made in association with T-Series and BR Studios, is scheduled to release in December this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates