Apart from acting, Alaya F also has THIS talent. Guess what?

Basking in the success of her debut with Jawaani Jaanemann, Alaya F is the girl of the moment and is totally enjoying it. The debutante has garnered all the love and appreciation for her promising portrayal and the world is going gaga. While Alaya F made such a remarkable presence in the industry as a debutante, Alaya also showed a side of herself as an artist as she also shot for a leading magazine recently. The magazine posted a cryptic message but the ‘February cover girl’ definitely has surprised us with her another talent- painting and art!

Taking to their Instagram the magazine shared, "Our February cover star is Bollywood’s newest powerhouse. And she also happens to be a gifted artist. Guess who?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) onFeb 4, 2020 at 9:05pm PST

Alaya painted a flamboyant urban expression with some hues a classic silhouette artistic portrait. The painting is done very tenaciously and has several intricate rings inclusive of abstract doodling illustrations and the lady who has an ocean of emotions within.

Alaya made her silver screen debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaanemann where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya played the role of Khan's teenage daughter who is a fun-loving, independent girl, sporting a modern look in the film. The film, after having been postponed and preponed a lot of times, finally released on January 31. Up next will be Puja Entertainment's second film starring the actress and we can't wait for more details.

