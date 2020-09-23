Apex Council: MCA secretary and CEO to now attend CIC meetings

MUMBAI Cricket Association's Apex Council has decided that the association's Secretary and Chief Executive Officer will attend Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) meetings. The panel also decided to consider candidates who were not part of the list of 24 for various coaches' posts,

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput-led CIC and its members—ex-India cricketers Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe—interviewed 24 candidates on September 9. However, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and CEO CS Naik were not allowed to be part of the process by the CIC.

"The Secretary is the official convenor of all meetings. The Hon Secretary and in his absence, the Joint Secretary will attend CIC meetings along with the MCA Chief Executive Officer," Sanjay Naik told mid-day on Tuesday.

Naik also confirmed that the MCA has decided to follow BCCI's age regulations as per the Lodha reforms, which rule out 60-plus candidates for selectors' posts. It is learnt that around 50 aspiring selectors have conveyed their availability.

On the issue raised by CIC chief Rajput, who had informed MCA chief Vijay Patil about Sachin Tendulkar's name being used to influence appointments,

Sanjay Naik said in a press release: "It was made clear that none of the Apex Council members had used the name of Mr Sachin Tendulkar to influence any appointments.

The Hon President [Dr Vijay Patil] had authorised Mr Amit Dani to provide his suggestions to the CIC considering that he is a first-class cricketer and actively involved in cricket at the grassroot levels."

Sunny informs MCA about 2011 WC-winning ball

Mumbai's Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has reached out to MCA Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik to inform him about the person who is in possession of the 2011 World Cup-winning ball. Naik had proposed to specially mark the seat where MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup final-clinching six landed on. The person, who is based in Hong Kong, contacted Gavaskar after reading about Naik's proposal. "The six landed on Seat No. 210 in the MCA Pavilion's L block. The MCA museum committee will now look into the matter," an MCA source told mid-day.

Harit N Joshi

