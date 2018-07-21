Apex court reiterates Justice Joseph's name for elevation to Apex court

The Collegium said "nothing adverse" regarding "suitability" of Justice Joseph has been pointed out in two letters of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has brushed aside the reservations of the government over its decision to elevate Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph to the apex court as a judge and reiterated his name along with two other recommendations. The Collegium said "nothing adverse" regarding "suitability" of Justice Joseph has been pointed out in two letters of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

It also recommended the names of Chief Justice of Madras HC Indira Banerjee and Orissa HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran for appointment as SC judges. The five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on January 10 had for the first time cleared the name of Justice Joseph, who was part of the bench, which in 2016 had quashed the imposition of President's rule by NDA government in the hill state, for the judge of the apex court.

10 Jan

Day the Collegium headed by CJI Dipak Misra cleared Justice Joseph's name

26 April

Day the government returned the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever