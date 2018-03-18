API Ashwini Bidre case: 25 samples from flat are not of "a woman"

The samples were sent to the Kalina Forensic Lab, but the lab has sent a 'Nil' report



Ashwini Bidre had gone missing on April 11, 2016

In a setback to the probe by the Navi Mumbai police in the API Ashwini Bidre-Gore murder case, 25 samples taken by them from her Bhayander flat have been labelled as not belonging to "a woman".

The samples were sent to the Kalina Forensic Lab, but the lab has sent a 'Nil' report. Now, all eyes are on the report of the fridge where the torso of the slain officer was allegedly kept by the accused. The 25 specimens include hair, a comb, a bed sheet, and clothes found in the flat.

Bidre-Gore was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar. Bidre's cellphone went unreachable on April 11, 2016. According to a confession made by an accused, Mahesh Phalnikar, on the same day, she was killed by Kurundkar.

The victim's family has asked for a neutral analysis from a private lab. "In the chargesheet by the police, we found that nothing has emerged from the samples. This is shocking. We are demanding an analysis in another state or by a private lab," said Raju Gore, husband of the deceased.

