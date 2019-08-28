App launched to ensure transparency in education system in India

national

The app will provide all the details about the education system in the country as well as detailed information about schools with a feedback procedure structured for the parents

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Ramesh Pokhriyal, the Union Human Resources and Development Minister launched Shagun, an online integrated junction of various education portals in an attempt to make the education system more transparent, The app by Union Human Resources and Development Minister will provide all the details about the education system in the country as well as detailed information about schools with a feedback procedure structured for the parents. "Improved transparency and accountability the website will also provide vital information related to the availability of nearby schools, navigable distance and aerial distance between schools," a note issued by the HRD Ministry stated.

"It is a great initiative and if someone has a query it should be answered and we are capable of doing it. Our Prime Minister has envisioned the new Bharat and what could be a better way to begin it by ensuring better education," Pokhariyal stated. "Education is the foundation of a progressive society. Parents can now know all about the schools they are sending their children. They can send feedback as well. I want to congratulate the teachers and students for being linked on this platform," he further added. However, Ramesh Pokhriyal refrained himself from commenting on a statement he made at IIT about Ram Setu is an engineering marvel and that the Himalayas absorb pollution.

