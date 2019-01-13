Appeal for restoration of democracy in BCCI

cricket

The members expressed shock at the double standards on display in dealing with issues related to players who have been suspended and in dealing with issues relating to the BCCI CEO

Several members of the BCCI, who met in the city on Friday, discussed the functioning of the CoA amongt a host of other things.

"The members expressed shock at the manner in which decision-making was happening in the CoA where the views of one member were being ignored and the decisions of the other were being executed irregularly despite there being a deadlock in decision-making.

"The members were concerned about the resources of the BCCI being wrongfully expended on such irregular decisions," a BCCI member said in a seven-point statement.

"The members decided that they would bring forth certain points before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in order to ensure that democracy is restored in decision-making especially on cricketing matters so that Indian cricket does not suffer," it added.

