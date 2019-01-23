culture

After applauding the best of everything in 2018, Radio City, India's leading radio network's digital arm, Radiocity.in is back with the 8th season of Slappies, the most awaited award of the year

The annual Slapfest is back to applaud the Worst of Bollywood in 2018 with Slappies 8 on Radiocity.in. After applauding the best of everything in 2018, Radio City, India's leading radio network's digital arm, Radiocity.in is back with the 8th season of Slappies, the most awaited award of the year. Radio City’s Slappies, is all set to give a tight slap to the worst of Bollywood in the year 2018. After 7 successful years of being one of the only platforms to crown the famously infamous talent in the industry, garnering 5.6 lakh votes last year, Slappies 8 aims to get bigger, better and louder with each 'slap' this year.

Slappies 8 will culminate in 2 phases; the voting phase, followed by a grand finale award announcement. Listeners can vote for the most deserving ‘slaps’ of the year starting, 16th January till February 4, 2019 from Top 8 shortlist entries across 11 categories. The grand finale of Slappies 8, will be held on February 8, 2019, Friday, on RadioCity.in Fun ka Antenna web radio station on www.radiocity.in.

Commenting on the initiative, Rachna Kanwar, Chief Operating Officer - Digital Media, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, said, "Over the past 7 years now, we've been able to build Slappies into a delightful, differentiated audience engagement property. And not just audiences, who have given us a tremendous response, we have also got a whole lot of awards for it! Now in its 8th season, we're certain Slappies will be bigger, better and even more fun!

This year, the categories for Slappies 8 are - Worst Film, Worst Actor, Worst Actress, Worst Song, Worst Debut, Worst Director, Worst Dialogue, Worst Supporting Actor, Worst Jodi, and Lifetime Achievement for Worst Song. Owing to the trend of remaking old songs, an 11th category called the ‘Worst Song Remake’ has also been added to this season as a fresh category.

Vote for the worst of Bollywood 2018 and slap’em by logging on to https://www.radiocity.in/slappies8/

