Apple AirPods 2: Wireless experience just got better

New Delhi: If you own an iPhone, an Apple Watch is a must for its plethora of benefits, including health. When it comes to earbuds, the second-generation wireless AirPods would complete the family.

Launched in 2016, Apple's AirPods have seen a transformation of sorts -- becoming an integral part of not only millennials' lives but iPhones users of all ages.

According to Counterpoint Research, 12.5 million wireless headphones shipped in the fourth quarter of 2018 and Apple held a 60 per cent market share.

Apple AirPods have left others players in this segment far behind, like Jabra Elite Active 65t, Samsung Gear IconX and Bose SoundSport Free.

The original AirPods revolutionised the wireless audio experience with a breakthrough design.

The new AirPods now houses Apple-designed H1 chip -- developed specifically for better headphones performance, faster connect times and the convenience of hands-free "Hey Siri."

The H1 chip has brought an extra hour of talk time.

What's more, the new AirPods come with a wireless charging case for convenient charging at home and on the go. Just put the AirPods back in the case which generally provides between 4-5 full charges.

The earbuds connect seamlessly and pairing it to the device takes just seconds.

Just command "Hey Siri" to your earPods and change songs, make a call, adjust the volume or get directions.

Switching between devices while listening to music on iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad was more seamless than ever, with two times faster connect times.

The new AirPods come with either the standard charging case or the new wireless charging case.

Each case holds additional charges for more than 24 hours of total listening time -- ensuring AirPods are charged and ready to go whenever you are.

The wireless charging case is designed to offer the freedom of wireless charging with Qi-compatible charging solutions.

An LED light indicator located on the front of the case conveniently showed the charge status with just a glance.

The second-generation AirPods with standard charging case is available for Rs 14,900 and with wireless charging case can be purchased for Rs 18,900.

If you have first-generation AirPod, you can order the standalone wireless charging case for Rs 7,500.

In the nutshell, the new AirPods provide enhanced performance, better battery life and seamless wireless charging.

It is time to complete the iPhone family.

