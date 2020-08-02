Apple arcade's 10 must-plays

Agent Intercept

You play a secret agent akin to James Bond, who needs to put an end to the evil organisation known as the CLAW. Each mission is a long car chase, where you have to use your superior driving skills and tricked-out car to take down the enemy, both on land and in the water. Don't worry, your car turns into a speed boat when it goes into the water. The game is a lot of fun and comes with awesome chase music, ideal for the situation you are in.

Video: https://youtu.be/87tJ9eswwOE

Spidersaurs

Nineties cartoon-themed Spidersaurs pits you against spider dinosaur hybrids that were created for food. However, they have been set free and now we are the food. The game features full voice acting, an intricate storyline and Contra-style side-scrolling action. It's really impressive how much effort was put into this title, especially with the artwork. The music also has that typical weekend cartoon vibe, takes you right back to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You can play as Victoria or Adrian and you have to use a variety of weapons to take down the Spidersaurs to reach the end.

Video: https://youtu.be/RJDs6q3utZo

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sneaky Sasquatch is a fun adventure game. You obviously play a sasquatch, and the object of the game is to do as many things as possible without getting caught. There's tons to do as well. You can play golf, steal food, go fishing, race around in cars and even dance. The game is kid-friendly, that is if you are okay with them learning to sneak around, steal food and generally be a nuisance. The developer keeps adding new content, so chances are you won't get bored of this any time soon.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=55&v=nd2qG2dn_nY

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a psychedelic neon trip. The premise of the game is that a woman is trying to find balance after having her heart broken and has to collect hearts on her journey. Sayonara, at its core, is essentially an action game that has a rhythm to it. You will do insane things like sword fights on a bike, dance battles and skateboard. The art style is pretty out there and the deep integration with the music is very unique and done well.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiRNA78Md2c

Oceanhorn 2

If you are looking for a more RPG sort of game, then Oceanhorn 2 is a fine option. You play a young knight that has to take on the Dark Army. You will have to go on a journey across the world of Gaia, facing a variety of challenges. Oceanhorn 2 isn’t set in an open world, rather it’s a game with a linear progression. The game looks bright and uses the real-time hack and slash method that will remind some gamers of the Diablo series. There is no gore in the game, which makes it very kid-friendly. All the classic RPG elements are also thrown in so your character will get stronger and better with time and equipment.

Video: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoRchbMDnqU

Skate city

Skate city takes a laidback approach to skating games, letting you explore rather than focus on tricks and performances. The game is also not an open world rather, it is a side scroller. You get points and cash for doing tricks which can be utilised to upgrade your player. The game is not in-your-face, so the colours and the art style is subdued. It's perfect for people who want to relax rather than compete after a gruelling work day. This is also a rather short game with few locations and they each are crafted well with appropriate music and landmarks. Each city also has an endless mode which is pure bliss.

Video: https://youtu.be/z1VBWLA_mHw

Assemble with Care

From the guys who made Monument Valley, comes this unique puzzle game that has you repairing old gear. It seems like it shouldn't work, but it does and part of the reason for its success is the little stories that are revealed when you finish a puzzle. You play Maria, an antique restorer, so you have to help the inhabitants of Bellariva save their most valuable possessions. The antiques, in turn, move the story forward in a nice meaningful way. Like Monument Valley, the artwork on this game is beautiful. Even the '80s inspired music is brilliant and apt for all the things you will end up repairing.

Video: https://youtu.be/04i8usL2lF0

What the Golf?

What the Golf is a golf game that is also not a golf game. In fact, every level in What the Golf? throws at you a different gameplay. The only thing similar to a golf videogame is the way the controls work. So, while it is weird and strange, the actual game is fairly simple to play and understand. They also push the parody element with the clones of popular games, copying everything from the look to the objective. What the Golf? is not a big game. Even with 100 per cent competition, you are looking at a couple of hours of gameplay. It's a good thing it's included in the subscription at no additional cost.

Video: https://youtu.be/E8KM2KeMon8

Shinsekai Into the Depths

Shinsekai is a survival game where you as the last surviving human are forced to move underwater because of the ever-expanding frost. To live on, you have to explore the vast map, take on scary sea creatures and make sure you don't run out of oxygen. The game will have you at the edge of your seat from start to end, because it is touch and go during even the simplest of missions. Things do get better later, but this is overall a hard game. Shinsekai is also beautiful. Careful detailing has gone into crafting all the elements and the result is stunning, everything from the sea creatures to the backgrounds is amazing.

Video: https://youtu.be/ouLtbRpjL9A

Punch Planet

Punch Planet is a one-on-one fighter with a very cool art style. The controls are simple, but it is also the sort of game in which you can beat your opponent if you are adept at button mashing. There is a moves list as well, but you don't really need to bother with it if you don't want to. There are three game modes—Arcade which is essentially the single player story mode, versus where you can play against another player and survival where the character you have chosen has to survive each enemy wave. While the game is fun, there is only a selection of six characters, something that is less when you look at other games.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az3nKCkq8Oo

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news